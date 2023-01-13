Barclays Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $55.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DINO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.