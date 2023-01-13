Barclays Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $36.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

