Barclays Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $132.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $146.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

