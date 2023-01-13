Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. 970,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,512,383. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

