Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 970,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,512,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.2% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

