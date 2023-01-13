Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($56.99) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.72) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €0.92 ($0.99) during trading on Friday, hitting €53.09 ($57.09). 3,007,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is €48.33 and its 200-day moving average is €44.67. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a one year high of €69.15 ($74.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

