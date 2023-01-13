Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $312.20 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $312.20 million and $27.41 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00426137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.62 or 0.30098895 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00951552 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,355,700 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a digital token that is used to facilitate transactions on the Brave platform, a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. The token is designed to be used by advertisers, publishers, and users on the Brave platform, with the goal of creating a more efficient, transparent, and secure digital advertising ecosystem.Advertisers on the Brave platform use BAT to purchase advertising space, while publishers earn BAT by displaying advertisements on their websites. Users of the Brave browser can also earn BAT by viewing advertisements and can use their tokens to support their favorite websites or content creators.The Brave platform uses blockchain technology to track and verify transactions, ensuring transparency and accountability in the digital advertising process. This allows advertisers to know exactly where their ads are being displayed and ensures that publishers are fairly compensated for their work.By using BAT, the Brave platform aims to create a more efficient and fair digital advertising ecosystem, where advertisers can reach their target audiences more effectively and publishers can earn more revenue from their content. Additionally, the use of blockchain technology on the platform helps to protect user privacy and prevent the spread of fraudulent or malicious advertising.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.