Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 61.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also

