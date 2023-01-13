Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Shares Up 3.5%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

