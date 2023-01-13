Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. 223,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 137,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$135.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

