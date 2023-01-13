Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 72,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

