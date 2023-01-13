Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 323,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,658,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

