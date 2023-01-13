Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $932,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 116,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,007. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

