Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $932,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 116,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,007. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

