Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $776,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.34. 4,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,967. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.81.

