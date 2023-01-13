Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $776,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
VOOV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.34. 4,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,967. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.81.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.