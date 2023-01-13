Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.