Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.94. 72,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,055. The company has a market cap of $360.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.92 and a 200 day moving average of $332.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

