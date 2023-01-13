BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $263.23

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $263.23, but opened at $270.04. BeiGene shares last traded at $276.06, with a volume of 1,019 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.52.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in BeiGene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after buying an additional 143,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BeiGene by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

