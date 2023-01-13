Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.37 or 0.07344580 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00080539 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

