Beldex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and $2.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.85 or 0.07445899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00081587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

