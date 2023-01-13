Belrium (BEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $28,359.94

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for $4.70 or 0.00024961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $28,359.94 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004695 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002249 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007074 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

