Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

