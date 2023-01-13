Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

