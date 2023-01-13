Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.