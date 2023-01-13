Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $434.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

