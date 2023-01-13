Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 100 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 124.10 ($1.51).

VOD opened at GBX 92.05 ($1.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.17. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

