Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 100 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 124.10 ($1.51).
VOD opened at GBX 92.05 ($1.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.17. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
