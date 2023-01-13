Berenberg Bank Raises Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target to GBX 340

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 340 ($4.14) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

