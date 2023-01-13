bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Up 7.9%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) was up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.80 ($8.39) and last traded at €7.75 ($8.33). Approximately 2,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.18 ($7.72).

bet-at-home.com Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

About bet-at-home.com

(Get Rating)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.