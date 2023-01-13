Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 121,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 862,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 95,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,540. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

