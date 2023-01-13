Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 3.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. 73,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

