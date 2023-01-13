Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,227. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

