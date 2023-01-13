Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 389,986 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 389,986 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

