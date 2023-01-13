Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 97.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $66.35. 108,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,838. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

