Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes $579,000 Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,601. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $100.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

