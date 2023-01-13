Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 96,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,209,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

