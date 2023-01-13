BHK Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.16. 1,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,548. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $239.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $184.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

