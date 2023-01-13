BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

NYSE:LMT traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,178. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $360.12 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

