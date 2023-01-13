BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,989. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.