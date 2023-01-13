BHK Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. 964,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,869,898. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $79.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

