BHK Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,358. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

