BHK Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EOG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

