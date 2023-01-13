Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.51

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.51 and traded as high as $147.44. Biglari shares last traded at $146.15, with a volume of 3,336 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62. The company has a market cap of $332.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $109.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $92.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biglari by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 519.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

