Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Shares Down 1.6%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLRDF shares. DNB Markets lowered Billerud AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

Billerud AB (publ) provides fiber-based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

