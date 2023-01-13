BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $113.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,880 shares of company stock worth $2,182,468 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 327,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.