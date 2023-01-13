BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $127.50 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $127.50 million and approximately $39.05 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18,869.75 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00042882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00235697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 18,142.0625606 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,959,494.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

