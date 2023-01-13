Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $22.38 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $22.38 million and $130,651.20 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00198254 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00062072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031906 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.