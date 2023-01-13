Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $20.92 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $20.92 million and $81,285.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00107616 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00198712 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00064071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00032946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000358 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

