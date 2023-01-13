Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $267.83 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.29 or 0.00079284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00229074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.