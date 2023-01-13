Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 0% This Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00004507 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and $217,905.46 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.09518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.833727 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $152,703.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

