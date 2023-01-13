Bitgert (BRISE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Bitgert has a market cap of $139.68 million and $604,773.99 worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

