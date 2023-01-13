BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.50 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1,172.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00230900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09161843 USD and is up 17.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,400.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.